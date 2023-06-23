SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tomorrow night, First City Pride Center will host their annual Stonewall Block Party at 5 p.m. on Bull Street between E 31st and E 33rd Street.

This is the 6th anniversary of the Center and to commemorate the Stonewall riots, they will be hosting a party with music, advocacy organizations, food, drinks, and much more.

The party kicks off at 5 p.m., but before that, kids can stop by Henny Penny at 1 p.m. for crafts and to make their own Advocacy Rock.

Attendants can look forward to drag performances, art gallery tours, and fun games for charity. Performances will end at 10 p.m. with a set from DJ Basik Lee. The party will also provide free HIV testing for attendants, a silent auction, and a bead game where the last person with beads by 8 p.m. will win two-year-long VIP tickets.

First City Pride Center says the event is important for the community to remember the Stonewall riots and the events that led up to them. The event is also a fundraiser benefitting the Center so they can host future events.

If you would like to learn more about the Stonewall Block Party and the organization you can click the link here to be taken to First City Pride’s website.