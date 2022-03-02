SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — First City Pride and Deep Center hosted an advocacy training event on Tuesday in light of recent legislation that has been introduced in Georgia targeting the LGBTQ community.

The goal was to explain the purpose of Deep Center and educate community members on how they can advocate for and against bills at the state level. The event also provided an opportunity to inform community members about what bills Deep Center is tracking.

First City Pride is a local organization that serves Savannah’s LGBTQIA+ community. (You can find more information about the organization and its goals for the community by visiting the link here.)

Meanwhile, Deep Center focuses on the empowerment of Savannah’s youth. Their goal is to help them thrive as community leaders, agents of change and learners. (Learn more about Deep Center by visiting the link here.)

“We’re an organization that tries to focus on meeting people where they’re at,” said Coco Papy, director of Public Policy and Communications at Deep Center.

One issue that many Georgians face, Papy said, is with the process of passing a piece of legislation.

“It’s meant to be confusing,” Papy said. “If you’re confused it’s because it’s designed that way.”

Deep Center offered information on how a bill is made in Georgia, how to find your legislators, how to contact the sponsors of a bill and more to help community members become more involved in advocacy. Papy shared resources like legis.ga.gov which allows anyone to look at current legislation, sponsors and any involved committees.

Two bills at the forefront of Tuesday’s conversation were SB 266 and HB 1333. The link to the current version of SB 266 can be found here.

Referred to as the “Save Girls’ Sports Act,” SB 266 seeks to bar transgender girls from participating in school sports for the gender they identify as.

A similar piece of legislation, SB 435, aims to bar public schools from competing with other public schools if they allow transgender students to play on the teams of the gender they identify as. More information about this bill can be found through the link here.

Proponents of these bills argue the inclusion of transgender youth onto sports teams that align with their gender identity creates an unfair advantage for transgender girls. Those opposing these bills argue that there is no scientific case for the exclusion of transgender girls from the teams that align with their gender identity.

HB 1333, referred to as the “Gay and Trans Panic Defense Prohibition Act,” seeks to bar the use of a defense that many see as discriminatory and outdated. This defense allows a defendant to say that they lost control of themselves and assaulted another person due to the person’s sexuality or gender identity.

Find more information on HB 1333 here.

There are currently several states that have passed similar legislation, including Hawaii, Oregon and Virginia.

“Unfortunately, we are predicting that it is unlikely to cross over,” Papy said of HB 1333.

Still, Papy said she was hopeful that there would be some change to come that would benefit LGBTQ Georgians.

“Georgia and Savannah and Chatham County have never been more poised to enact change and more forward progressive policies that abate harm,” Papy said.