Firm pulls out of MLK parade after attorney Mike Hostilo receives social media threat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Attorney Mike Hostilo says that a threatening social media post prompted his team to pull out of the 41st Annual MLK Observance Day Association parade in Savannah.

Hostilo says a disgruntled former client posted a serious threat on the firm’s Facebook page Monday morning ahead of the parade. Hostilo told News 3 he believes he represented the client over ten years ago.

The post was removed by the firm immediately and police were contacted.

The firm is a sponsor of the parade. Hostilo says that though he is disappointed, the safety of his team comes first.

This week also marks 14 years since Hostilo was held hostage in his Statesboro office by a former client.

Instead of riding in the parade, the firm will be spending Monday at the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club to celebrate Dr. King’s life and legacy as part of the MLK Day of Service.

WSAV’s Jessica Coombs will have more tonight on News 3.