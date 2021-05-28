Fireworks will be back on Tybee Island for July 4

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – After a year without fireworks, Tybee Island’s show is back on for this Fourth of July.

Thursday evening, Tybee City Council approved a $19,999 contract with Falcon Fireworks for the event on Sunday, July 4.

With that approval, Tybee Island City Manager Shawn Gillen confirms, “the show is on.”

Though Memorial Day weekend is upon us, many have been speculating whether fireworks will make a comeback this summer.

Shelter Cove Harbour & Marina on Hilton Head Island has tentatively planned to hold fireworks on Tuesdays, starting in late June. A show for Independence Day is also on the schedule.

WSAV News 3 has reached out to the city of Savannah for an update on their plans, though in recent weeks, Mayor Van Johnson said he sees the Fourth of July as being the most normal day in Savannah since the pandemic’s start.