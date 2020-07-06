Firework ignites dune grass blaze on Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Officials believe a stray firework caused a fire near Hilton Head Island Beach and Tennis Resort over the weekend.

It was just after 9 p.m. Sunday when dune grass near a property pool caught fire, igniting a blaze that lasted a few minutes.

Two security officials were working nearby and used a hose to help extinguish the fire before it spread. Firefighters arrived on the scene to douse the rest of the fire.

The dunes were scorched but no sea turtle nests in the area were affected, according to Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has not been able to identify where the fireworks came from or who they belonged to. No charges are expected.