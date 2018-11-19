Firefighters say outdoor fire at Frazier Homes caused by burning pile of furniture, clothing

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy of Savannah Fire.

SAVANNAH – Savannah Fire was dispatched to a structure fire at Frazier Homes, located at 607 W. Gwinnett St. on Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. Firefighters say they discovered a burning pile of furniture and clothing outside a ground floor apartment.

No one was injured or displaced.



The Frazier Homes fire was the first fire of the 2018 Holiday season. A red bulb was added to the Fire Safety Wreath that hangs outside Savannah Fire’s historic headquarters building at 121 E. Oglethorpe. A red bulb will be added for every structure fire this holiday season.

While school is out, Savannah Fire encourages you to keep lighters and matches away from children and to maintain a kid-free zone around the stove while cooking.

