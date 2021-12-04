Firefighters, Red Cross visit Savannah neighborhood to install smoke alarms, discuss holiday fire safety

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department, Red Cross of Southeast Georgia and other community partners conducted a holiday fire prevention event in downtown Savannah Saturday.

Savannah firefighters and community partners went door to door in the Poplar Place neighborhood, installing smoke alarms and discussing holiday fire safety with local residents.

Local fire officials say checking to make sure all batteries in your smoke alarms are operational and having a fire escape plan in case of emergency is a smart way to stay prepared ahead of the holidays.

