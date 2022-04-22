BATTERY CREEK HIGH SCHOOL, (WSAV) — Just two years ago, 24 people under the age of 21 died in drunk driving-related accidents in South Carolina.

Some local EMS and firefighters are doing their part to bring that number down through a visual demonstration of the dangers.

Battery Creek High Schools students watched as firefighters worked on a devastating accident right in their parking lot.

It was just a demonstration, part of the Prom Promise program. Designed to give students a real-life look at a drunk driving crash.

“You can either be drunk or sleepy or high or just not paying attention, texting or whatever,” explains Allen Lawyer, Burton Fire Dept. “And something worse than what happened to these cars can happen to you.”

Students play the victims. One getting cut out of the car by Burton and Parris Island firefighters. Another placed on a backboard and in an ambulance by Beaufort County EMS.

A third, is put in a body bag by the coroner.

Kids all lined up to take a look at what was left behind and the extreme effort firefighters have to go through just to try and get inside a car to save the lives of kids.

Kids in this case the victims of a drunk driver.

“There’s technically three impacts,” explains Lawyer. “There’s the impact of you hitting what you hit. There’s the impact of your body hitting whatever is inside your car and then there’s your brain impacting your skull from going forward and backwards like that.”

“I know it doesn’t seem like it but these vehicles weigh 2,000-3,000 pounds,” says Lawyer. “Bigger vehicles, 5,000. And if you have a big truck like ours it’s 75,000 pounds. You got that moving at a high rate of speed it can do a lot of damage.”

“By us acting out real-life situations I think it does teach people how can it affect people and what you should and shouldn’t do,” says Monica Jensen, demonstration actress and Battery Creek Sophomore.

“When I was in school we didn’t have this,” explains Lawyer. “And there were kids who got into bad wrecks when I was in school and I think this program would have helped them back then.”

Firefighters say this is actually important practice for them as well. They cover more accidents than fires each year.

Their hope, is that demonstrations like these will stop them from ever having to deal with an accident involving these kids, ever.