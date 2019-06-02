Firefighters battling house fire on Whitemarsh Island
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)
Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on Mapmaker Lane near Stone Bridge Drive.
Crews were called to the home around 3:30 p.m.
Chatham County Police have closed this road while crews are on the scene.
Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.
