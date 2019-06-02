Firefighters battling house fire on Whitemarsh Island

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)

Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on Mapmaker Lane near Stone Bridge Drive.

Crews were called to the home around 3:30 p.m.

Chatham County Police have closed this road while crews are on the scene.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.