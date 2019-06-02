Local News

Firefighters battling house fire on Whitemarsh Island

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 04:07 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 04:07 PM EDT

SAVANNAH, Ga.  (WSAV)

Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on Mapmaker Lane near Stone Bridge Drive.

Crews were called to the home around 3:30 p.m.

Chatham County Police have closed this road while crews are on the scene.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

 

