Fire safety grant to fund Savannah Fire virtual tour project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department is making fire safety more accessible for students learning online this year.

The department received a $5,000 fire safety grant from The Hartford as part of its Junior Fire Marshal Program.

The Savannah Fire Department will use the funds to develop virtual station tours and fire safety education lessons for schools and community organizations during the pandemic.

“Although it is not possible for the Savannah Fire Department to conduct tours and school visits at this time, it is important that we continue to reach local schools and community groups with our life-saving fire safety message,” Savannah Fire Department Public Information Officer Jenel Few said.

The Hartford’s online fire safety curriculum offers fire safety lessons and activities that young students can complete on their own time with their parents or teachers.

Since The Fire Safety House, station tours and in-person fire safety talks have been postponed due to COVID-19, Few says it’s more important now than ever for kids to learn about proper fire safety practices.

“We’ve got kids at home all day making snacks, warming up food, using the microwave and the stove. We want to make sure they’re very careful,” Few said. “We want to make sure that they’re following all the safety rules and the parents are aware of what they’re doing so that everyone stays safe in the home.”

At the end of the curriculum, children can print out a Certificate of Completion as Junior Fire Marshals.

In 2017, The Hartford provided the Savannah Fire Department with a $10,000 grant that was used toward the renovation of Fire Safety House.

The Fire Safety House is a hands-on learning tool, which allows students to learn how to prevent and safely escape a home fire.

The Savannah Fire Department is inviting the community to kick off Fire Prevention Month by participating in The Hartford’s Junior Fire Marshal Day live-streamed event at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on October 6. Register online at juniorfiremarshal.com.

While the department develops the virtual lessons over the next few months, schools and families can call 912-644-5957 to schedule Savannah Fire Department’s existing virtual tour of Station 5.