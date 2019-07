SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A North Carolina woman was rescued from the Savannah River.

Savannah Fire responded to a call about a person in the River, near the Waving Girl Statue around 9:30 p.m Friday night.



Firefighters from Rescue 1 jumped into the water, and swam underneath the Riverfront Plaza Dock and found a 23-yer-old woman unconscious.

The woman was pulled from the water and was resuscitated.

She was alert and talking when she was transported to an area hospital.