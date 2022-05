HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A fire at a Hinesville home has left 11 people without a place to live.

The fire began around 4 a.m. Friday at a home on Liberty Oak Lane. Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire that began on an enclosed porch area in the back of the home.

No one was injured in the fire. The Red Cross is assisting the 11 displaced.

No further details were released.