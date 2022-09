FLEMINGTON, Ga. (WSAV) — A Flemington home was heavily damaged by fire Wednesday night.

According to Hinesville Fire Department Chief, Robert Kitchings, a home on the 200 block of Tremaine Drive was damaged when a fire — that is believed to have started in the kitchen — spread into the attic and adjoining rooms.

No one was injured in the fire.

When first responders arrived visible flames could be seen coming from the home. The fire was called into 9-1-1 around 9 p.m.