Fire displaces 6 families at Pembroke apartment complex Video

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) - It took several fire agencies and several hours to get a massive fire under control in Pembroke on Friday morning. Pembroke Fire Department says nobody was hurt, but at least six families were displaced.

Pembroke Fire Department says the fire started around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday night. The fire chief tells News 3 it started in the second story of the Old Mill Apartment complex on Strickland Street.

The chief describes flames shooting from the roof as a 'fire ball." He says that is why it took hours for firefighters to get it under control.

Firefighters had to evacuate a nearby building when the flames were at their worst. Residents were allowed back inside early Friday morning.

Crews were still dousing hot spots hours after the fire started.

The North Bryan Chamber of Commerce is collecting donations for the families. According to a Facebook post, the fire involved several adults, a pregnant woman and a 10-month-old baby.

If you'd like to donate clothing, toiletries or toys, you can drop them off at Pembroke City Hall.



