Long County fire destroys home, displaces woman

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A fire destroyed a Long County woman’s home Wednesday morning.

Long/Ludowici Volunteer Fire and Rescue Capt. Nicolas Maxwell says crews responded to the mobile home fire on the 1400 block of Tommie Hines Road NE in the unincorporated area of Long County shortly after 11:30 a.m.

According to Maxwell, it’s not known at this time how the fire started. The cause remains under investigation.

The woman was not home at the time of the fire, but the damages have left her displaced. Maxwell said the American Red Cross has been called in should she need assistance.