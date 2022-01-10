Fire destroys Long County home, displaces one woman

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A massive fire has destroyed a home on the 2000 block of highway 84 in Long County.

According to the Long County Fire Department, one woman was inside the home when the fire started. She was able to escape the home. EMTs treated her at the scene.

No word on the extent of her injuries.

Several explosions could be heard as the fire burned. Fire officials tell News 3 there were propane tanks at the house.

It took the first firefighting crew less than 10 minutes to arrive on-scene. They called in back up from Hinesville, Walthourville, and Liberty County. Extra water trucks were brought in to help firefighters get the blaze under control.

Officials do not yet know what caused the fire.