Fire destroys Liberty County home

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A fire that spread rapidly at a home on the 5000 block of Holmestown road has left one person displaced.

When multiple units arrived on the scene the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames.

According to a Liberty County Sheriffs’ deputy, one person was home at the time and was able to make it out of the residence without injury.

The fire began melting the next-door structure and destroyed two vehicles.

Units from Walthourville’s station 16, Riceboro, Liberty County fire services and Midway responded to the fire as well as deputies from the Liberty County Sheriffs Office and Liberty County EMS.

Firefighters controlled the fire 11 minutes after they arrived and completely extinguished it within one hour. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the Walthourville Fire Department.