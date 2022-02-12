Fire crews respond to Southside Savannah attic fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents were displaced by an attic fire on Saturday morning, according to the Savannah Fire Department(SPD).



Early Saturday morning at 5:46 a.m., SFD was dispatched to a fire alarm on Savannah’s south side. While en route to the fire, the call was upgraded to a structure fire.

Engine 2 arrived at the fire in the 0 Block of Paradise Drive and discovered a single-story residence with smoke and flames streaming from the roof.

Firefighters pulled down the kitchen ceiling and extinguished a fire in the attic space.

The residents were able to escape safely on their own. They were displaced and the Red Cross was called to assist them.