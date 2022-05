SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a house fire on Wednesday morning, according to the Savannah Fire Department (SFD).

Fire crews responded to a fire in the 2000 block of East 36th Street at 10:21 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered smoke streaming from a home and extinguished several small blazes inside.

No one was home at the time. SFD is investigating the cause of the fire.