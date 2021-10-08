Fire crews rescue four people and a pet at Savannah apartment fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) rescued four people and a puppy from a second floor as firefighters battled a blaze at an apartment fire.

Thursday just before 5:30 p.m. SFD crews responded to an apartment fire in the 500 block of West 54th street.

Firefighters arrived to discover smoke coming from a downstairs apartment.

Officials say the fire prevented the upstairs neighbors from using the staircase.

They climbed out of a window onto the roof of the apartment building’s porch roof.

As crews worked to extinguish the blaze, another crew used a truck ladder to rescue the four people and a puppy from the second floor.

Officials say the first floor residents safely escaped on their own.

SFD says no one was physically injured.

The fire displaced five residents.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist them.

SFD says the fire reportedly began in an area near a stack of magazines where incense was smoldering.

SFD reminds everyone to keep candles and incense at least 12 inches from anything that can burn and to use sturdy, non-flammable holders designed specifically for burning incense and candles.