SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Emergency Services (CES) responded to a fire on the roof of the Whitemarsh Island Walmart late Tuesday night.

According to CES, a loud boom at the retailer led to the discovery of an air handler on top of the building caught on fire.

CES says crews evacuated the building and extinguished the fire.

The extent of damage from the blaze has not been released.