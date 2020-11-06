Fire crews battle two fires in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – The Bluffton Township Fire District (BTFD) battled two structure fires starting Thursday night into Friday morning.

The Fire District responded to the first fire at 10 Royal Point Drive in the Moss Creek Subdivision at 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Crews arrived on scene to find a well involved structure fire.

Officials say the house received major damage from the balze.

photo: Bluffton Township Fire District

Later on BTFD crews responded to a structure fire at 20 Greenwood ct in the Rose Hill Subdivision.

Crews continued through the morning to battle the blaze.

According to the BTFD, there were no injuries from either fire.

The cause of the fires have not been released.