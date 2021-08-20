Fire crews battle two fires in Beaufort in less than 12 hours

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – Fire crews with the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department (BPRFD) battled two fires in less than 12 hours on Thursday and into the early morning of Friday.

photo: City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department

The first fire took place Thursday evening at Bay South Apartments off Mossy Oaks Road in Beaufort.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say investigators determined a lightning strike caused the multi-family, residential structure fire.

Crews responded to the second fire at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday on Old Jericho Road in Beaufort.

photo: City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department

At the scene, firefighters discovered a tow truck fully involved and endangering a residential structure.

Crews extinguished the blaze before it spread to the home.

The fires were just two of over twenty calls BPRFD crews were dispatched to within the day.

“It was a busy day, we responded to 22 emergency calls in 24 hours and the most important part is we had no injuries,” said Shift 2 Battalion Chief Matt Bowsher.