SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Fire crews battled a garage fire Friday morning after responding to reports of an explosion in Georgetown.

According to Chatham Emergency Services, Chatham Fire responded to the scene at Mallory court.

photo: Chatham Emergency Services

Fire crews discovered a garage fire with heavy flames.

photo: Chatham Emergency Services

A total of 18 firefighters worked together to extinguished the fire and contained fire damage to the garage.

The cause of the fire has not been released.