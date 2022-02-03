Fire Commissioner investigates deadly fire that claimed Savannah man’s life

SAVANNAH, Ga.(WSAV) – The Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner investigates a house fire that killed a Savannah man.

According to officials, the fire happened Monday at a mobile home on Ogeechee Road.

Officials announced Thursday the fire killed Michael C. Watson, 64.

The Commissioner says an investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab will be conducting an autopsy of Watson’s body..

The Commissioner’s Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the Garden City Police Department and the Chatham County Fire Department in the investigation.

The Commissioner’s office says the fire marks the 20th death from a Georgia fire in 2022.