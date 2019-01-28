Local News

Fire breaks out at McClelland Elementary School in Long County

LUDOWICI, Ga. - An electrical fire sent several area fire departments to McClelland Elementary School in Ludowici on Monday morning.

According to Ludowici/Long Volunteer Fire and Rescue Chief, Chris Moss, the fire began in an electrical junction box which served as a relay for the emergency lighting system in the hallway of the third-grade section of the building shortly after 6:40 a.m.

The fire was put out quickly and there was minimal damage, according to Moss.  The building has been cleared for students and faculty to enter.  

There are no reports of school delays 

Lewis Levine of Coastal News Service contributed to this story.

