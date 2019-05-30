Fire breaks out at Hinesville hotel

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities say no one was hurt in a fire that broke out at Hinesville hotel Thursday evening.

The Hinseville Fire Department around 5 p.m. responded to the fire at the Country Inn and Suites on General Stewart Way.

All guests were evacuated as a precaution.

News 3 is told the fire started at the exterior of the building near several air conditioning units.

Power was cut to the building but has since been restored.

Three rooms which suffered heat and smoke damage and broken windows will remain closed. The rest of the hotel is open.

Contributions to this story by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service