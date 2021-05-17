Fiore Dr. residential fire kills one pet, one pet rescued

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) responded to a residential structure fire in the 0 Block of Fiore Drive at 5:33 p.m. Sunday.

Crews arrived to discover a fire in the garage of a two-story residence.

SFD extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading throughout the house.

photo: Savannah Fire Department

SFD says the garage was heavily damaged by fire.

Officials say the first floor of the home sustained heat and smoke damage.

photo: Savannah Fire Department

The resident was not injured.

SFD says two pet dogs had to be rescued from the structure.

Firefighters were able to revive one dog. A 14-year-old dog did not make it.