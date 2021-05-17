Fiore Dr. residential fire kills one pet, one pet rescued

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) responded to a residential structure fire in the 0 Block of Fiore Drive at 5:33 p.m. Sunday.
Crews arrived to discover a fire in the garage of a two-story residence.
SFD extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading throughout the house.
SFD says the garage was heavily damaged by fire.
Officials say the first floor of the home sustained heat and smoke damage.
The resident was not injured.
SFD says two pet dogs had to be rescued from the structure.
Firefighters were able to revive one dog. A 14-year-old dog did not make it.