SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Five Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) teachers are up for a big honor.

The teachers were named finalists for the SCCPSS District Teacher of the Year award on Tuesday:

Zavonna Gould of Windsor Forest High School

Kelvin Oxendine of New Hampstead High School

Ann Marie Hartley of Jacob G. Smith Elementary

Emily Graham of Islands High School

Angela LaPlante of Charles Ellis Montessori Academy

The five were selected after 58 school-level Teachers of the Year were recognized by the superintendent and board members.

The next step for the finalists: classroom observations and panel interviews.

The District Teacher of the Year will be announced at the district’s annual gala, which is expected to take place in February.