SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Five Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) teachers are up for a big honor.
The teachers were named finalists for the SCCPSS District Teacher of the Year award on Tuesday:
- Zavonna Gould of Windsor Forest High School
- Kelvin Oxendine of New Hampstead High School
- Ann Marie Hartley of Jacob G. Smith Elementary
- Emily Graham of Islands High School
- Angela LaPlante of Charles Ellis Montessori Academy
The five were selected after 58 school-level Teachers of the Year were recognized by the superintendent and board members.
The next step for the finalists: classroom observations and panel interviews.
The District Teacher of the Year will be announced at the district’s annual gala, which is expected to take place in February.