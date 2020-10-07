Finalist for Savannah city manager gets position in Augusta

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV/WJBF) – One of three finalists for the city manager position in Savannah has taken a job in Augusta.

The Augusta Commission on Wednesday approved hiring Odie Donald for the city administrator position. He is currently the city manager in South Fulton, Georgia.

Donald will be the highest-paid administrator in Augusta to date, with commissioners agreeing to a salary of $240,000.

“We knew we had to be competitive with other cities and other governments and that was one of the key factors in making this decision was doing an analysis on other salaries of governments this size that was what that was based on,” said Commissioner Mary Davis.

Donald will start Nov. 16 replacing Janice Jackson, who resigned under pressure in April of last year.

Savannah’s search for a city manager is still underway. Donald and two other finalists recently visited the Hostess City, but council members couldn’t agree on one candidate.

Mayor Van Johnson said the ideal person for the job should have the backing of at least eight of the 10 city council members.

“Unfortunately, we are nowhere near that,” the mayor said in a recent press conference. “And personally, I think this position is far too important, far too critical to our community and our bureaucracy for us to sacrifice expediency for comfort.”

Pat Monahan, who left retirement to serve as city manager in Savannah, recently gave his 30-day notice to Johnson and council members. His resignation will take effect on Nov. 2.

