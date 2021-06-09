Final designs for proposed Tybee Island Lighthouse license plate unveiled

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – State Representative Jesse Petrea (R-Savannah), announced the two final designs of a proposed license plate to support the Tybee Island Historical Society.

During the 2021 legislative session, Petrea introduced House Bill 203 to create this special license plate, which would depict the Tybee Island lighthouse if it is passed and enacted into law.

“Morning Moonset” Artist: Dawn Tanis

Artist: Kathryn Boaen

The Tybee Island Historical Society will collect pre orders of the tag and tally the votes for the preferred design.

In order for the bill to be passed during the 2022 legislative session, 1,000 of these specialty tags must be pre-purchased.

People may vote for their preferred design through September 1.

To vote for one of the two final designs, people can visit www.tybeelighthouse.org/license-plate-poll.