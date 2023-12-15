TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Shirley Sessions wrapped up her last city council meeting as mayor Thursday night.

She is Tybee Island’s first female mayor since the city was incorporated in 1887.

Sessions has called Tybee home since 1994 and served the city in many capacities before becoming mayor in 2020.

She says the city has overcome so much, from the pandemic to controversial ordinances like the short-term vacation rentals and drafting resolutions to help Tybee handle bigger social gatherings like Orange Crush.

Sessions says she’s proud of passing a Justice and Equality Resolution and getting support for beach re-nourishment.

“I’m thinking about all the things that this council and I and our staff and our residents were able to accomplish…. as well as for the world, really,” she said.

Sessions told News 3 she hopes the new mayor, Brian West, will listen and be accessible to the community.