SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Filming for Clint Eastwood’s thriller “Juror #2” will resume in Savannah this weekend.

The film follows juror Justin Kemp, played by Nicholas Hoult, during a high-profile murder trial.

Production was halted back in July when the SAG-AFTRA union went on a 118-day strike amid streaming and AI negotiations.

But cameras will be rolling again on Sunday, WSAV is told.

There’s a chance for locals to be in the movie. Bill Marinella Casting is looking for background actors to portray court attendees and reporters as well as a photo double and stand-in.

For details, check out the casting website here.

Over the summer, Eastwood was spotted around Savannah filming for the movie, including at a local hospital.

It’s not his first time making a movie in the Hostess City. Eastwood directed “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil,” the 1997 adaptation of John Berendt’s book known as the “Savannah Story.”