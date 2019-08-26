Amazon series production prompts street closures in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The filming for a new Amazon show continues to impact streets downtown, including the area around City Market.

Crew members tell News 3 the filming is for “The Underground Railroad,” a limited series based on the Colson Whitehead book.

Barry Jenkins is set to direct the series starring Thuso Mbedu as Cora, a young woman who journeys through the deep south in an attempt to break free from slavery.

Joel Edgerton will play the part of a slavecatcher, and according to Deadline Hollywood, William Jackson Harper of “The Good Place” will be featured as a freeborn black man who Cora encounters.

Filming has been ongoing since last week with more on the way.

Heads up! Bay Street is closed between Drayton & Whitaker streets for filming.



Crew members say they’re shooting a scene for Underground Railroad.



According to the Savannah Police Department, filming will be conducted in the Forsyth Park area, impacting the north side of the park from 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29 to 6 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30.

via SPD

Closures around Congress Street will continue to be in place until 10 p.m. Monday.

Savannah Police say all businesses remain open to the public. Anyone with questions can contact Special Events, Film and Tourism at 912-351-3837.