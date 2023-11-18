TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The job doesn’t stop when it comes to cleaning up litter.

As temperatures start to cool, Fight Dirty Tybee volunteers continue to pick up trash left behind by beachgoers.

“Any litter that ends up on the beach ends up in the water, inevitably, or it gets buried in the sand and becomes microplastic another day,” explained Tim Arnold, who manages the volunteer organization. “And of course, all of that can be eaten by sea creatures.”

Without their work, Arnold said, the beach would be a “disaster.”

“There’s an army of people to pick it up,” he said.

Arnold acknowledged the hard work of the Department of Public Works but said they simply don’t have the staff for one or two litter clean-ups each week that Fight Dirty Tybee can provide.

The organization has about a dozen core volunteers, and locals and visitors pitch in to help.

“It feels really good,” Arnold said. “If I do nothing else during the day but pick up a little trash, I feel like it’s been a good day.”

Fight Dirty Tybee typically focuses their clean-up efforts around mid-island or down by the pier.

To get involved, keep an eye on the organization’s Facebook page and website.