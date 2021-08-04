Fight between brothers ends with stabbing

ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) – A man recovers from a stab wound after getting in a fight with his brother in Ellabell.

According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the two brothers got into an altercation on the 400 block of Ruby Drive Circle shortly after 3:00 p.m. Tuesday.

BCSO says the fight ended with one brother stabbing the other in the left shoulder.

The victim was transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah where he’s listed in serious but stable condition.

The other brother faces a charge of aggravated assault and is currently being housed in the Bryan County jail.