‘Ferocious, fierce and kind’ Savannah’s own roller derby team

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Roxy Heartless remembers the first time she tried roller derby like it was yesterday. She describes herself as a baby giraffe on rollerblades.

“It was not pretty,” Roxy said. “I fell down a lot. But something I’ve come to embrace is if you’re not falling, you’re not trying.”

Roxy is a pivot for the Devils — an experienced player who establishes the team strategy during plays and sets the pace of the pack.

Roller derby names are meant to intimidate. Some of the Devils go by Tasty Aches, Bruise Wayne and Hello Kidney.

“The best name I’ve ever seen was Legs Zepplin. She was this huge, tall woman with long legs,” Roxy said. “It was awesome.”

Roxy was in the military before joining the Devils and got inspiration for her name through her service.

“Sometimes people give them to us. Sometimes we come up with them on our own,” she explained. “My name is Roxy Heartless. I came up with that name because when I was in Afghanistan this last time, I worked with Polish people and they could not say my name, Rochelle. They would only call me Roxy.”

Risky on the Rocks, number 80, is a jammer for the Devils. The jammer scores points by lapping members of the opposing team. They’re easy to spot, marked by a star on their helmets.

Risky has played for the team for four years. She got involved because she missed team sports in her adulthood.

“We pride ourselves on being athletes,” Risky said. “It is very rough and tumble, kind of in the way that rugby or football is. We go home with bruises, we break things, we get bloody lips.”

Roxy says roller derby, as we know it today, started in 2006, but the game was played a little differently when it first began.

When it was popular during the ’70s, it was a little more aggressive, Roxy says. Throwing an elbow to the face is considered an old school move you don’t often see on the track in competitions, or bouts, these days.

“Back in the ’70s, it was kind of crazy like that. It’s still the same sport with the community, and the camaraderie, and the family, and the weird names and fishnets, but the rules are a little different,” Roxy said.

Still, roller derby isn’t for the faint of heart. Players typically get cuts and bruises each time they hold practice.

“There isn’t a single thing I don’t like about derby,” Roxy said. “The challenges it gives me, the people I’ve met through it, what it’s done to my body. I love everything about derby.”

The Devils are a part of the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA). Three hundred and fifty-four teams are part of WFTDA internationally.

The Derby Devils are ranked number 230. They’re not division one, but they say it doesn’t change their love for the game.

Roxy says regionally, they hold their own and she’s proud of how far they’ve come in the last season alone.

“We’ve grown leaps and bounds because we have new leadership and new training and new coaches, who are from Atlanta,” she said. “Atlanta has the ninth ranking team in the whole world. So, we have this plethora of knowledge and experience at our disposal and it’s really upped our game and dedication.”

The Savannah Derby Devils just wrapped up their 2019 season in September. Visit their website for more information on upcoming bouts and how to join.