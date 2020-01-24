Fellow sergeant remembers Long Co. deputy as hardworking family man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Long County Deputy is remembered killed in the line of duty.

Deputy Sheldon Whiteman’s spent four years at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

His closest friend says Whiteman made an impact everywhere he went.

Chatham County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Julius Johnson gets emotional when he remembers his close friend, Deputy Whiteman.

Johnson remembers the little things: a pressed uniform, a million dollar smile and a mutual love of their New York roots.

“He talked to people. he really talked to people. and he talked about his family — he loved his boys and his wife. oh my god. his smile — you just felt it.. yah yeah,” said Sgt. Johnson.

Deputy Whiteman had three boys 16, 13 and 11.

Officers are still tracking down the person who led their father on a high speed chase.

The Long County’s Sheriff’s Office says Whiteman’s car ended up here in a wooded area near state route 57.

Whiteman became a Long County Sheriff’s deputy less than five months ago.

Johnson says Whiteman did it to be closer to his sons. Now they will be growing up without him in Lucowici.

“Basically it was like brothers for real. And that’s rare that you meet somebody in this field that’s like that in the short amount of time that I’ve met him,” said Sgt. Johnson, “We’ve suffered a loss. we’ve suffered a great loss. a good man. a real good man.”



Statement from Sheriff John T. Wilcher regarding the tragic passing of Deputy Sheriff Sheldon White:

“The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office was saddened to hear that one of our former employees passed this morning while performing his duties as a law enforcement officer for the Long County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Sheriff Sheldon Whiteman worked for our Office approximately 4 years, leaving in September, 2019. He is fondly remembered by this Office as a friendly, hard-working, and all around good person. Our prayers are with his family.”

