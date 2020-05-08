“Feed the Hungry” to host two food drives on Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Feed the Hungry is hosting two drive-thru food giveaways on Saturday. The local organization plans to pass out 4,000 hot meals—continuing their ongoing efforts to bring food and assistance to every community.

The last food drive they held at the Economic Opportunity Authority for Savannah-Chatham County, volunteers passed out 3,000 meals and energy assistance to senior citizens. Rep. Carl Gilliard, said the organization has passed out over 8,000 meals to people in need since they started their food drives, but Gilliard said people need to come together in order to reach even more people—describing his plans to work with Georgia’s Department of Agriculture commissioner and with several Savannah city council members.

Gilliard said the feedback he has heard from the people they are helping has been “overwhelming.”

“One of our elders that was in a car with several elders and she said to one of our volunteers, ‘thank god for this food, now we can eat tonight.’ The number of lines that we saw is the most overwhelming testimony that we need to do these feeding events,” Gilliard said.

Both food drive giveaways will be starting on Saturday at noon. Drivers are asked to have a spot cleared in their trunk, and stay in their cars, as volunteers safely pass food into their vehicles.

The “Trunk to Table” even in Sylvania will be at the Cail Community Center, (320 Millen Road).

Feed the Hungry is partnering with the Salvation Army (3000 Bee Road), for their second food drive event. People are asked to line up at Grayson Stadium (1401 E Victory Dr.), and law enforcement will guide drivers through the food distribution area.

Gilliard said they have heard countless accounts of people going without, in order to feed their families and even their pets. This weekend they will also be passing out pet food donated by Rachel Ray. Gilliard said “it takes an army to help make a difference in our communities.”

You can call (912) 436-7380 to join Feed the Hungry in their efforts or to offer a donation.