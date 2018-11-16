Feed the Hungry announces annual Thanksgiving dinners for community
Feed the Hungry and Clover Healthcare will giveaway 500 turkeys to senior citizens at the kickoff event of their annual Thanksgiving Dinners. The giveaway will take place at 5 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Garden City Recreation Center. The turkeys will be given to senior citizens.
Following the giveaway, Feed the Hungry will kick off its 10th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner that will be held at the Garden City Recreation Center.
Schedule for 2018 Thanksgiving Dinners:
- Nov. 16 at 5 p.m.: Garden City Recreation Center, 1608 Priscilla D. Thomas Way.
- Nov. 17 at 3-6 p.m.: Merle's Hall, 113 Maple Street, Sylvania, Georgia
- Nov. 18 at 3 p.m.: Effingham YMCA, 1224 Patriot Drive, Rincon, Georgia
- Nov. 21 at 4 p.m.: John S. Delaware Center, 35th and Lincoln Street, Savannah
Schedule for 2018 Christmas Dinners
- Dec. 20 at 4 p.m.: Golden Isles YMCA, 144 Scranton Connection, Brunswick, Georgia
- Dec. 21 at noon: Pembroke Senior Citizen Center, 24 West Bacon Street, Pembroke, Georgia
- Dec. 22 at 4 p.m.: Liberty County YMCA, 201 Marylou Drive, Hinesville, Georgia
- Dec. 23 at 5 p.m.: National Guard Armory, 1248 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah, Georgia
To volunteer or make donations of: turkeys, #10 can goods, toys or financial
call 912-436-7380
More News
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Minshew's 7 TDs lead No. 8 Washington St over Arizona 69-28
- Taliban hold talks with US envoy in Qatar
- Eagles offense explodes for over 400 yards rushing in 41-17 route of Coastal Carolina
- Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says leaders at APEC summit couldn't reach consensus on final