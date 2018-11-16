Feed the Hungry announces annual Thanksgiving dinners for community

Feed the Hungry and Clover Healthcare will giveaway 500 turkeys to senior citizens at the kickoff event of their annual Thanksgiving Dinners. The giveaway will take place at 5 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Garden City Recreation Center. The turkeys will be given to senior citizens.

Following the giveaway, Feed the Hungry will kick off its 10th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner that will be held at the Garden City Recreation Center.

Schedule for 2018 Thanksgiving Dinners:

Nov. 16 at 5 p.m.: Garden City Recreation Center, 1608 Priscilla D. Thomas Way.

Nov. 17 at 3-6 p.m.: Merle's Hall, 113 Maple Street, Sylvania, Georgia

Nov. 18 at 3 p.m.: Effingham YMCA, 1224 Patriot Drive, Rincon, Georgia

Nov. 21 at 4 p.m.: John S. Delaware Center, 35th and Lincoln Street, Savannah

Schedule for 2018 Christmas Dinners

Dec. 20 at 4 p.m.: Golden Isles YMCA, 144 Scranton Connection, Brunswick, Georgia

Dec. 21 at noon: Pembroke Senior Citizen Center, 24 West Bacon Street, Pembroke, Georgia

Dec. 22 at 4 p.m.: Liberty County YMCA, 201 Marylou Drive, Hinesville, Georgia

Dec. 23 at 5 p.m.: National Guard Armory, 1248 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah, Georgia

To volunteer or make donations of: turkeys, #10 can goods, toys or financial

call 912-436-7380