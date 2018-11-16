Local News

Feed the Hungry announces annual Thanksgiving dinners for community

Posted: Nov 13, 2018 12:15 PM EST

Updated: Nov 16, 2018 06:27 PM EST

Feed the Hungry and Clover Healthcare will giveaway 500 turkeys to senior citizens at the kickoff event of their annual Thanksgiving Dinners. The giveaway will take place at 5 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Garden City Recreation Center. The turkeys will be given to senior citizens.

Following the giveaway, Feed the Hungry will kick off its 10th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner that will be held at the Garden City Recreation Center.

Schedule for 2018 Thanksgiving Dinners:

  • Nov. 16 at 5 p.m.: Garden City Recreation Center, 1608 Priscilla D. Thomas Way.
  • Nov. 17 at 3-6 p.m.: Merle's Hall, 113 Maple Street, Sylvania, Georgia
  • Nov. 18 at 3 p.m.: Effingham YMCA, 1224 Patriot Drive, Rincon, Georgia
  • Nov. 21 at 4 p.m.: John S. Delaware Center, 35th and Lincoln Street, Savannah

 

Schedule for 2018 Christmas Dinners

  • Dec. 20 at 4 p.m.: Golden Isles YMCA, 144 Scranton Connection, Brunswick, Georgia
  • Dec. 21 at noon: Pembroke Senior Citizen Center, 24 West Bacon Street, Pembroke, Georgia
  • Dec. 22 at 4 p.m.: Liberty County YMCA, 201 Marylou Drive, Hinesville, Georgia
  • Dec. 23 at 5 p.m.: National Guard Armory, 1248 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah, Georgia

To volunteer or make donations of: turkeys, #10 can goods, toys or financial

call 912-436-7380

