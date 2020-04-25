“Feed Our City” food drive feeds over 3,000 people

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thousands seeking help lined up for Savannah Feed the Hungry’s food drive on Saturday. People waiting in line at the “trunk to table” event said they are relying on community support to get them through economic hardship and physical illness.

“I’m on a fixed income and it only goes so far, so far. If I didn’t need it, I wouldn’t be here. This is the first one I ever came to because I figure there was other people out there that need it more than me, but this time we need,” one of the families waiting in line commented.

Savannah Fed the Hungry joined together with the Savannah-Chatham County Economic Opportunity Authority and other local organizations to serve thousands of people, many who had line up since 6:00 a.m.—passing out bags of food and forms to signup for energy assistance.

“It’s hard. It is hard. It is hard, but we have to stick together, we have to pray, we are all in this together. I just lost a best friend of mine from the coronavirus and it’s just hard,” one driver said.

“There’s a lot of people who don’t have hot meals and don’t work,” another stated.

The EOA is offering energy assistance to people 65-years and older. Starting in May, the organization will be offering the same assistance to the low-income families—giving up to $400 per person to help those who are struggling to pay their bills.

You can call the EOA at (912)-238-2960 or click here for more information on their available resources.

Savannah Feed the Hungry will be hosting food drives every two weeks. The next food drive will be on May 9th in Sylvania.

You can call (912)-436-7380 to offer a donation or to join Feed the Hungry in their efforts to support every community.