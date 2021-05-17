FedEx to hire 800 local employees

FILE – In this June 25, 2019, file photo, a FedEx Ground package van pulls into a business driveway in this north Jackson, Miss., facility. Amazon is banning its third-party merchants from using FedEx’s ground service to deliver to Prime members, suggesting that it thinks the service is too slow to get packages to their destinations in time for Christmas. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — FedEx Ground is hiring more than 800 people at its local station in Savannah.

FedEx said its hiring package handlers to load and unload packages and some may become full-time positions. The reason behind the addition of jobs centers on the growing demand for its e-commerce services, according to the company. Those interested in applying can click here.

FedEx has benefits listed below: