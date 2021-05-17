FedEx to hire 800 local employees

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — FedEx Ground is hiring more than 800 people at its local station in Savannah.
FedEx said its hiring package handlers to load and unload packages and some may become full-time positions. The reason behind the addition of jobs centers on the growing demand for its e-commerce services, according to the company. Those interested in applying can click here.
FedEx has benefits listed below:
- Competitive wages with day, night and weekend shifts available
- Wide range of benefits after a minimum threshold of service, including medical, dental and vision coverage, paid time off, holiday pay and tuition reimbursement
- Paid parental leave
- Employee discounts on cell phone service, groceries, car purchases and more.