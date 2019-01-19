Federal workers protest government shutdown at airport Video

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Hours before the President's speech, dozens of federal workers took to the streets to protest in Savannah.

TSA and correctional officers joined forces to line the entrance to Savannah Hilton Head International Airport. Their message was simple: they want their paychecks.

Many people are working double shifts to make up for workers who are forced to stay home. They will get paid when the shutdown ends. Until then, they say they're physically tired and in desperate need of money.

"I'm very disappointed. I'm disappointed in the state that we're in as a nation," said Kutonya King, a corrections counselor.

Drivers honked their horns to show their support for the group of federal workers, who stood outside for hours. Correctional counselors, correctional officers and TSA officers all stood in solidarity.



"All of us are suffering because nobody is getting paid right now. Nobody is getting a check right now," said King.

"If we go much longer past the second check, I don't know how much longer I'm going to be able to hold out. At the end of the day, I'm not going to come to work because of the job I do, I'm going to come to work to help my co-workers out," said Henry Tucker, a senior correctional officer.

Now, these federal workers will have to make a decision.

"Either I get gas to come to a job I'm not getting paid for or go get the insulin or medication that I need," said Louis Davis, the president of Local 3976.

"We're doing our part and our political leaders are not doing their part," he added.