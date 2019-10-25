Federal jury convicts disgruntled employee of arson at historic Savannah restaurant

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Chase Anthony Davis, 30, of Savannah, was convicted of arson after a three-day trial in U.S. District Court.

Davis faces a sentence of five to 20 years in prison, followed by a period of supervised release.

On May 8, 2019, Davis, an employee of the Gryphon Tea Room, broke into the restaurant in Savannah’s Historic District. Davis set six separate fires in the dining room area of the restaurant. The Gryphon Tea Room is housed in an adapted early 20th century apothecary constructed between 1913 and 1926.