Federal health center improvement grants coming to Georgia’s 1st congressional district

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on many the last few months but it’s starting to look up for health centers in Georgia’s 1st congressional district.

Improvement grants have been approved to help further strengthen and expand the quality of services they offer. $117 million has been awarded to the United States’ top-performing health centers.

“And certainly in the first district, we’ve got some great health care centers including two here in Savannah,” Georgia Representative Buddy Carter said.

Here’s the breakdown of the five health centers in the 1st district receiving the grant money:

Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care in Savannah: $48,250

J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center in Savannah: $95,721

McKinney Medical Center in Waycross: $53,236

Diversity Health Center in Hinesville: $67,726

Coastal Community Health Services in Brunswick: $50,034

These funds are part of the CARES Act package from the Department of Health and Human Services. The CARES Act is providing much-needed support to expand services at these health centers. In the middle of a global pandemic, the funds will aid in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

“We’ve had a number of the COVID-19 tests that have been administered at the clinics and they continue to improve their programs and improve their service delivery,” Carter said.

These grants will help back more than 30 million Americans. Representative Carter remains hopeful that we will have a coronavirus vaccine as early as October.

“I have to tell you as a health care professional, being a pharmacist, the idea that we have come up with, a vaccine in less than a year is simply phenomenal,” Carter said.

He said Operation Warp Speed has been doing just that, working as fast they can to get a vaccine that works in the hands of health professionals across the country.

“And it will be safe and effective. A lot of people have concerns about that,” Carter said.

The grants will continue to help health centers administer COVID-19 testing and treatment.