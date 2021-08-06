Federal grand jury indicts multiple area men on firearms charges

David Foley holds a handgun while shopping at the Spring Guns and Ammo store Monday, Jan. 4, 2016, in Spring, Texas. President Barack Obama is making good on his pledge to politicize gun violence. The package of gun-control executive actions Obama will formally announce Tuesday has pushed the contentious issue to the forefront of the […]

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), multiple defendants federally indicted for illegal firearms possession.

The DOJ says three Savannah men face felony firearms charges in separate indictments while nine other area men have admitted to gun charges.

A federal grand jury indicted the following three men:

Shawn Green, 27, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

Calvin Jerrod Hendrix, 24, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and,

Jamel Albert, 30, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

The nine defendants who entered guilty pleas and are awaiting sentencing include:

Darius Edwards, 33, of Pembroke, Ga., awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. ATF agents found Edwards in possession of a firearm during an investigation of a suspicious gun purchase. Edwards was on state probation for a felony conviction at the time.

Devonta Armon Stallings, 28, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Richmond County Sheriff's deputies spotted Stallings March 28, 2020, when he ran from a group loitering in a known drug area and tossed a pistol before being captured. Stallings was on state probation at the time of his arrest.

William Thomas Nealous III, 30, of Martinez, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Columbia County Sheriff's deputies found Nealous with an AR-15 style rifle in his vehicle July 2, 2020, while investigating reports of a man driving slowly through a neighborhood. Nealous was on probation for a previous felony conviction at the time of the arrest.

James Stallings III, 29, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Stallings encountered Richmond County Sheriff's deputies July 27, 2020, when they were called to investigate shots fired outside an Augusta hotel.

Bryant Young, 25, of Savannah, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He was arrested July 16, 2019, after a pistol fell from his waistband when he ran from Savannah Police officers who were investigating a report of a man with a gun.

Timothy Lee Lanigan, 38, of Reidsville, Ga., awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Lanigan was on felony probation in June 2018 when Garden City Police officers found him in possession of a pistol during an investigation.

King Coney, 29, of Savannah, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Savannah Police officers found Coney in possession of a pistol Aug.19, 2020, when questioning him in relation to a domestic disturbance.

According to the DOJ, federal law prohibits an individual to possess a firearm if he or she falls into one of nine prohibited categories including being a felon; illegal alien; or unlawful user of a controlled substance.

It is also unlawful to possess a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense or violent crime.

It is also illegal to purchase – or even to attempt to purchase – firearms if the buyer is a prohibited person or illegally purchasing a firearm on behalf of others. Lying on ATF Form 4473, which is used to lawfully purchase a firearm, also is a federal offense.