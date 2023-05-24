BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A federal grand jury has returned a 22-count indictment against convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh on new criminal charges.

The indictment alleges that Murdaugh engaged in three different schemes to steal insurance money from his clients and use it to pay off his own debts. One of those clients — the family of his former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield.

Murdaugh’s lawyers, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, said: “Alex has been cooperating with the United States Attorneys’ Office and federal agencies in their investigation of a broad range of activities. We anticipate that the charges brought today will be quickly resolved without a trial. “

He faces the following charges:

One count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000;

One count of bank fraud, punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000;

Two counts of wire fraud, punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000;

Three counts of wire fraud, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000;

One count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000; and

Fourteen counts of money laundering, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000.

Murdaugh already faces 102 other charges in South Carolina state courts. He currently sits in a South Carolina jail on two life sentences for murdering his wife and son.