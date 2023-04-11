SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Multiple agencies are on the scene of a partially collapsed building this afternoon.

According to Chatham EMS, at least three people were injured during the collapse at the Federal Courthouse. Emergency crews said a portion of the third floor fell.

Officials urge the public to avoid Wright Square and the entire area between Whitaker Street, Broughton Street, west of Drayton Street and Liberty Street.

Since 2021, the General Services Administration has been working with a general contractor to renovate the building and during this time, it has not had tenants.

This isn’t the first time the building has had to be evacuated during renovations. Back in February, GSA said a section of the temporary structural support for the building was damaged at the basement level of the building.

Work halted as the damage was surveyed.

This story is developing. Stick with News 3 for updates.

