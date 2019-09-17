Father of 2 dies in Savannah house fire

Weekend fire claimed the life of Allen Beasley, a father of two. (photos provided by family)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Multiple agencies are investigating a house fire that claimed the life of a father of two over the weekend.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, the Chatham County Fire Department responded to a fire at a double-wide mobile home on 7709 Yemassee Road in Savannah.

According to Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King, upon arrival, 45-year-old Steven “Allen” Beasley was found dead on the floor in one of the bedrooms.

Fire destroyed home at 7709 Yemassee Road (via Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner)

The 34-year-old home was completely destroyed by the fire, King said.

Family members tell News 3 this was the home of Allen Beasley and his parents, Steve and Diane Beasley. The couple is said to have been out of town attending a funeral for a family member when the fire occurred.

The family said they have since set up a GoFundMe to help cover costs.

“Allen was a son, a cousin, a friend, and a father,” Taylor Humphrey wrote on the fundraiser page. “Donations will go towards helping my aunt and uncle bury their son, buying clothes, food, finding a place to stay, and more. Anything will help.”

According to King, the cause of the fire is still being investigated. He added that in total for 2019, fires have claimed the lives of 59 people in Georgia.

An autopsy is being completed Georgia Bureau of Investigation in Pooler. Investigators with the Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office are assisting the Chatham County Emergency Services and the Chatham County Police Department with the investigation.