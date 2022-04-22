HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A man accused of assaulting the mother his child and driving off with their 10-month-old has been apprehended, and the infant was found unharmed.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), just after 11 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to Marsh Side apartments on Hilton Head regarding an abduction.

Armed with a handgun and wearing a ballistic vest, BCSO said 25-year-old Jairus Housey had forced his way into an apartment and committed the assault before driving away from the scene.

Deputies were able to make contact with Housey over the phone. BCSO said he told them he would “kill the child, law enforcement officers and himself if he was pursued.”

Housey, driving a Hyundai Sonata, was tracked in Jasper, Colleton and Hampton counties. While local law enforcement in the counties located Housey’s vehicle, BCSO said pursuits were terminated due to dangerous speeds and in the interest of the child’s safety.

According to the sheriff’s office, an Amber Alert was issued to the public.

Around 3:30 a.m. Friday, the Hyundai was found in the parking lot of Statesboro’s Park Place apartments, BCSO said.

Along with other law enforcement agencies in Georgia, the sheriff’s office said the Statesboro Police Department made contact with Housey and took him into custody.

The child was found in the vehicle unharmed, BCSO said, and a handgun and ballistic vest were recovered.

Housey is expected to be extradited to Beaufort County on charges of second-degree domestic violence, felon in possession of a handgun, pointing and presenting a firearm and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

BCSO said he will likely face additional criminal charges for offenses in other juridictions.

“The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the dispatchers and law enforcement officers who helped safely resolve this dangerous situation,” BCSO stated.